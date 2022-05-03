National Bank Financial Comments on First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.54 billion.

FM has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$42.50 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.35.

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$35.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$20.67 and a 12 month high of C$45.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.60. The company has a market cap of C$24.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 0.01%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.52%.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 31,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total value of C$1,136,662.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,201,299.26. Also, Director G. Clive Newall sold 2,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total transaction of C$108,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,193,461 shares in the company, valued at C$93,222,092.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 292,201 shares of company stock valued at $11,371,329.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

