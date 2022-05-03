PROG Holdings, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for PROG in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PROG’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.19). PROG had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $710.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Shares of PRG stock opened at $27.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.96. PROG has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $56.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in PROG by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in PROG by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PROG by 19.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in PROG by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

