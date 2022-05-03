Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Lowered by William Blair

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hologic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. William Blair also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.47. Hologic had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 28.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of HOLX opened at $72.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $81.04.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 61.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 1,825.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

