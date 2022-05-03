Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Raised by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) – KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a report issued on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.81. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s FY2022 earnings at $7.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.51 EPS.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.43. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.26% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $925.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LECO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $154.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.57.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $133.10 on Monday. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $121.65 and a one year high of $148.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.96 and a 200 day moving average of $134.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 40.65%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

