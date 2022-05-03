Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Issued By KeyCorp

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a report issued on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.81. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.95 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OC. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

OC stock opened at $93.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.00. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $79.35 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.41. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Owens Corning by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in Owens Corning by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

