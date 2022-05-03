Canadian Pacific Railway Limited to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a report issued on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.08. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CP. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$113.00 price target for the company. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a C$81.00 price objective (down previously from C$85.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$99.93.

TSE:CP opened at C$92.54 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$82.12 and a 52 week high of C$105.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$86.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$97.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$94.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

