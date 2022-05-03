Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.18. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 89.21% and a net margin of 23.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MC. Piper Sandler lowered Moelis & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

MC stock opened at $45.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.35 and its 200 day moving average is $56.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.24. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $43.65 and a 1-year high of $77.49.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 24.9% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth about $476,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 74.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 15.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 9.0% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 836,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,251,000 after purchasing an additional 68,679 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $293,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,590,865.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

