Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boston Scientific in a report issued on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BSX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

NYSE BSX opened at $41.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average of $42.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,310,947,000 after buying an additional 4,557,618 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,354,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $946,812,000 after purchasing an additional 375,333 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,676,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $680,223,000 after purchasing an additional 564,197 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.1% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,002,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $607,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $563,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $31,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 13,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $568,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,743 shares of company stock worth $5,294,188. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

