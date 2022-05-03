Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Carrier Global Co. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carrier Global in a research note issued on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.82% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Carrier Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.44.

NYSE CARR opened at $38.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.06 and its 200 day moving average is $49.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $36.23 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.