William Blair Comments on Caterpillar Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Caterpillar in a report released on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $3.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.27. William Blair also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.10 EPS.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.31%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.44.

NYSE CAT opened at $212.07 on Monday. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $113.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,916. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

