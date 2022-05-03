HCI Group (HCI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $112.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.69 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 0.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect HCI Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get HCI Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE HCI opened at $64.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $667.96 million, a PE ratio of 231.08 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.77. HCI Group has a fifty-two week low of $57.51 and a fifty-two week high of $139.80.

HCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

In related news, Director Gregory Politis purchased 2,000 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $136,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $18,120.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 114.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 31,123 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 129.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

About HCI Group (Get Rating)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.