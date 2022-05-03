Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2022 guidance at $8.720-$9.650 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $8.72-9.65 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.29. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VAC stock opened at $150.24 on Tuesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $133.49 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.84 and a beta of 2.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.53%.

VAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.60.

In related news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total value of $155,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $993,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

