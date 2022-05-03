Yum! Brands (YUM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Yum! Brands to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Yum! Brands to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE YUM opened at $115.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $111.63 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,175,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,175,000 after purchasing an additional 15,547 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 687,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Yum! Brands by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 524,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 23,739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,898 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.40.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

