DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.050-$3.250 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.00-3.25 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $39.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $39.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.04%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on XRAY. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. William Blair downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA (Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

