UGI (UGI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect UGI to post earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect UGI to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $34.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. UGI has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 27.54%.

UGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UGI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

In other news, Director Frank S. Hermance acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,572,000 after purchasing an additional 281,166 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 312,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after buying an additional 196,837 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in UGI by 486.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 69,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 57,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UGI (Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

