BCE (BCE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect BCE to post earnings of C$0.80 per share for the quarter.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.23 billion.

BCE stock opened at C$68.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$69.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$66.87. The company has a market cap of C$62.06 billion and a PE ratio of 22.81. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$58.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 117.10%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded BCE to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$63.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded BCE to a “hold” rating and set a C$71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$68.54.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

