Funko (FNKO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Funko has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.750-$1.910 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $1.75-1.91 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.49 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Funko to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Funko stock opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $842.57 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average of $17.47. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20.

In other news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $31,524.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,004 shares in the company, valued at $204,548.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Richard Mariotti sold 106,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $2,155,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,423,010 shares of company stock worth $27,505,750 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 425.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Funko by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Funko by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Funko by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Funko by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FNKO shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Funko has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.99.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

