Funko (FNKO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Funko has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.750-$1.910 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $1.75-1.91 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.49 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Funko to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Funko stock opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $842.57 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average of $17.47. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 425.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Funko by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Funko by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Funko by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Funko by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on FNKO shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Funko has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.99.
About Funko (Get Rating)
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Funko (FNKO)
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.