Plains GP (PAGP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. On average, analysts expect Plains GP to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PAGP opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22. Plains GP has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. This is an increase from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 271.88%.

PAGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains GP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Plains GP by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 189,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 62,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 517,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 39,405 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

