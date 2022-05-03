DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 34.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
DRH stock opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $11.15.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 67,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 126,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile (Get Rating)
DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.