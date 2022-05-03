DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 34.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DRH stock opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $11.15.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 67,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 126,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile (Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.