Ball (BLL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter.

Ball stock opened at $80.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.50. Ball has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

BLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.33.

In related news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $786,939.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.86 per share, with a total value of $601,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Ball by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 490,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,247,000 after acquiring an additional 43,685 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Ball by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Ball by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth $2,944,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

