Confluent (CFLT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Confluent had a negative net margin of 88.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.90%. The company had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Confluent to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $31.15 on Tuesday. Confluent has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $94.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.23.

CFLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $84.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $71.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.96.

In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $10,325,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neha Narkhede sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $6,777,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 774,583 shares of company stock valued at $29,211,858 and have sold 634,025 shares valued at $27,704,768. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 660.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

