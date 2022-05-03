Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $867.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.40 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 11.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $83.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.47. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $73.21 and a 52-week high of $94.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $485,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,199,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

