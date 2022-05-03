Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sientra in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Sientra in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sientra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sientra currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Sientra stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.34. Sientra has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $9.14.

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 865.36% and a negative net margin of 112.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sientra will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sientra during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Sientra during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Sientra by 388.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 126,804 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sientra by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,802,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,306,000 after purchasing an additional 161,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Sientra by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

