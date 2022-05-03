Short Interest in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Drops By 31.7%

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the March 31st total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATUSF shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altius Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATUSF opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0546 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new position in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

