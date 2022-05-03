Brokers Issue Forecasts for Crown Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Crown in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crown’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CCK. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.83.

CCK stock opened at $110.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. Crown has a 1 year low of $95.27 and a 1 year high of $130.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.99.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.19. Crown had a positive return on equity of 38.16% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Crown by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,001,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $806,360,000 after acquiring an additional 141,177 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Crown by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,174,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,129,000 after acquiring an additional 47,817 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Crown by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,547,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,822,000 after acquiring an additional 184,022 shares during the period. Standard Investments LLC boosted its position in Crown by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,553 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 221.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,209,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,717,000 after buying an additional 1,522,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $686,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,110 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.69%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

