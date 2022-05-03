IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of IDEX in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IDEX’s FY2022 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

IEX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.50.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $190.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. IDEX has a 52 week low of $181.66 and a 52 week high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 16.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,432,137,000 after purchasing an additional 218,305 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in IDEX by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,235,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,555,000 after buying an additional 266,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in IDEX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $744,820,000 after buying an additional 31,231 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,400,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,286,000 after buying an additional 71,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in IDEX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,837,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,150,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

