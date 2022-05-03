Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.33. Delta Apparel shares last traded at $28.51, with a volume of 10,921 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $198.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Delta Apparel ( NYSEAMERICAN:DLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Delta Apparel had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $110.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel in the 4th quarter worth about $22,149,000. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel in the 4th quarter worth about $2,352,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,087 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 53,170 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 236,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 25,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel in the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

