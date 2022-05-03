Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of IDEX in a research note issued on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.92. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 16.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share.

IEX has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.50.

Shares of IEX opened at $190.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. IDEX has a twelve month low of $181.66 and a twelve month high of $240.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.98 and a 200-day moving average of $212.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,432,137,000 after buying an additional 218,305 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,235,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,555,000 after buying an additional 266,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $744,820,000 after buying an additional 31,231 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,400,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,286,000 after buying an additional 71,757 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,837,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,150,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

