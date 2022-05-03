Analysts Set Expectations for HighPeak Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of HighPeak Energy in a report released on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.94.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $98.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HPK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of HPK opened at $27.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.78. HighPeak Energy has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPK. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,837,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,443,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,727,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $747,000. 14.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $181,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

About HighPeak Energy (Get Rating)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.