KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Integer in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.08. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Integer’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). Integer had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $310.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $76.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.32. Integer has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $101.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Integer by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 34,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Integer in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Integer by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Integer in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,999,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Integer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

