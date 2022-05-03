TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.24

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.24 and traded as high as $3.74. TETRA Technologies shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 1,409,967 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TETRA Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $472.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

In other news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 200,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $713,676.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in TETRA Technologies by 157.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 139.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

