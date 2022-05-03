Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Pinal now forecasts that the life sciences company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $376.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.19 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 16.84%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $60.50 on Monday. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $59.73 and a 52-week high of $76.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.39 and a 200-day moving average of $66.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,508 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 94,183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,031 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,628 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $9,700,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $413,938.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,268 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,939 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

