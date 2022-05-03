Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Tuniu stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tuniu has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06.
Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. The business had revenue of $11.52 million for the quarter.
Tuniu Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.
