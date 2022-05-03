Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Tuniu stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tuniu has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06.

Get Tuniu alerts:

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. The business had revenue of $11.52 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tuniu in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Tuniu in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Tuniu in the 4th quarter worth about $485,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tuniu by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 679,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 196,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tuniu in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,403,000. 8.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tuniu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.