Short Interest in Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Rises By 49.8%

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 49.8% from the March 31st total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of ASTI opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.81. Ascent Solar Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $149.50.

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells copper-indium-gallium-diselenide photovoltaic products for aerospace, defense, emergency management, and consumer/OEM applications. It offers outdoor solar chargers. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and e-commerce companies.

