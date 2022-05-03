Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Short Interest Update

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,394,700 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the March 31st total of 1,637,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of Axtel stock opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.24. Axtel has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24.

Axtel Company Profile

Axtel, SAB. de C.V., an information and communications technology (ICT) company, offers ICT solutions for corporate, government, small businesses, and residential customers in Mexico. It engages in installing, operating and/or exploiting a public telecommunications network for the provision of services, such as conducting voice signals, sounds, data, Internet, texts and images, IT, and local, as well as domestic and international long-distance telephone and restricted television services.

