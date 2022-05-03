Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Short Interest Update

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,394,700 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the March 31st total of 1,637,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Shares of Axtel stock opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.24. Axtel has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24.
Axtel Company Profile (Get Rating)
