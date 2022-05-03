Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Granite Construction Incorporated’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Granite Construction in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the construction company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Granite Construction’s FY2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of GVA stock opened at $30.29 on Monday. Granite Construction has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $44.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.65 and its 200-day moving average is $36.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Granite Construction by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,493,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,009,000 after purchasing an additional 224,457 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Granite Construction by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,604,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,300,000 after purchasing an additional 52,392 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Granite Construction by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,096,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,418,000 after purchasing an additional 370,286 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Granite Construction by 47,725.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 997,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,437,000 after purchasing an additional 995,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Granite Construction by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,548 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

