Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.44. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Grindrod Shipping’s FY2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRIN opened at $27.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average of $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $532.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.86. Grindrod Shipping has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $28.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $114.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.51 million. Grindrod Shipping had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 41.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $601,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 178.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. 32.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.16%.

About Grindrod Shipping (Get Rating)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.