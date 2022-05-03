Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.33

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.33 and traded as high as $5.61. Telecom Argentina shares last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 108,697 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Telecom Argentina in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redwood Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,441 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP increased its position in Telecom Argentina by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Telecom Argentina by 3,359.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 391,628 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Telecom Argentina by 305.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 230,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 173,445 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Telecom Argentina by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 219,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 63,423 shares during the period. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.