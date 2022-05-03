Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.33

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.33 and traded as high as $5.61. Telecom Argentina shares last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 108,697 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Telecom Argentina in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.43.
About Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO)
Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.
