EcoSynthetix (OTC:ECSNF) Shares Down 2.3%

EcoSynthetix Inc. (OTC:ECSNF – Get Rating) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.81. Approximately 1,016 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.61.

About EcoSynthetix

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, veneers, and laminates to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.

