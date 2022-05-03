Monex Group (OTCMKTS:MNXBF) Trading Down 11.5%

Monex Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNXBF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 11.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.52. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Monex Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.01.
Monex Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail online brokerage services to individual investors and businesses in Japan, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers international forex, asset management, investor education, and M&A advisory services; reporting, robo-advisory, and wrap services; educational services to enhance trading skills of clients; custodial trust services; and discretionary investment management services.
