Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Aecon Group Inc. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aecon Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 28th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. Desjardins also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

ARE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lowered shares of Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Laurentian cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Aecon Group from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.51.

Shares of TSE:ARE opened at C$14.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$897.83 million and a P/E ratio of 18.14. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of C$14.47 and a 12-month high of C$22.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.34.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C($0.27). The business had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.14 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.33%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

