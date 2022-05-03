Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Trading Down 1.7%

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL – Get Rating) dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$11.84 and last traded at C$12.05. Approximately 43,869 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 94,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.26.

ASTL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark restated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.25. The company has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 1.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.70%.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

