Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for North American Construction Group Ltd. Lowered by Raymond James (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of North American Construction Group in a report released on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now expects that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

NOA has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.20.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at C$15.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.90. The company has a market cap of C$470.60 million and a P/E ratio of 9.55. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of C$15.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$185.50 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

In other North American Construction Group news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 24,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$17.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$435,858.09. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,296 shares in the company, valued at C$435,858.09. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$19.01 per share, with a total value of C$190,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,126,857 shares in the company, valued at C$40,431,551.57. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 131,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,721.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

