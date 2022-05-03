Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Aecon Group Inc. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Aecon Group in a research report issued on Thursday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.14 billion.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Laurentian decreased their target price on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.51.

Shares of TSE:ARE opened at C$14.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.46. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of C$14.47 and a 1 year high of C$22.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$897.83 million and a P/E ratio of 18.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.185 dividend. This is an increase from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.33%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

