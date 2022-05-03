Winpak Ltd. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Pi Financial Forecasts (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Winpak in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Winpak’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Get Winpak alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WPK. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Winpak from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Winpak from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of WPK stock opened at C$43.40 on Monday. Winpak has a 12-month low of C$34.74 and a 12-month high of C$43.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$351.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$300.08 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Winpak’s payout ratio is presently 4.61%.

About Winpak (Get Rating)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films, including shrink bags for printing, laminating, and bag making applications; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.