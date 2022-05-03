Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Lifted by Analyst

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) – KeyCorp increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for T-Mobile US in a report released on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. KeyCorp also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s FY2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.10.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $126.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $157.91 billion, a PE ratio of 56.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.4% during the first quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 257,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,108,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.6% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 263,869 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,868,000 after acquiring an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 13.4% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,117 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.7% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $269,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

