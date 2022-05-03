Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teck Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $2.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.15. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $1.09. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TECK has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

TECK stock opened at $39.46 on Monday. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $44.93. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $2,414,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 61,239 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 21,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

