T-Mobile US, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for T-Mobile US in a report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. William Blair also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

TMUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.10.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $126.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

