Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF (TSE:HLIT) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF (TSE:HLIT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$36.50 and last traded at C$36.63. Approximately 3,335 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 5,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.40.
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$39.40.
Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF Company Profile (TSE:HLIT)
exclusively on providing exposure to the global lithium market. HLIT seeks to replicate, to the extent possible and net of expenses, the performance of an index that is designed to provide exposure to the performance of global, publicly listed companies engaged in the mining and/or production of lithium, lithium compounds, or lithium related components.
