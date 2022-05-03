Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Issued By Raymond James

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Methanex in a report released on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.22. Raymond James currently has a “Hold” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.29 EPS.

Get Methanex alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Methanex to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$57.64.

Shares of TSE:MX opened at C$65.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$4.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Methanex has a 1 year low of C$37.85 and a 1 year high of C$71.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$66.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$60.18.

In other Methanex news, Director Vanessa James sold 7,500 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.15, for a total transaction of C$511,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,415,508.60. Also, Director Mark Allard sold 3,000 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,538 shares in the company, valued at C$947,660. Insiders have sold a total of 11,600 shares of company stock valued at $798,048 over the last three months.

Methanex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.